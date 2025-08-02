Merit-Based Hiring Is Back On, Baby!

On Friday, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice put an end to a Carter administration decree that required federal agencies to get permission before implementing testing of job applicants to determine who was the best person for the position.

It made Affirmative Action/DEI hiring much too easy to abuse.

Since we’ve had a black president, we’re good.

The problem stemmed from the Luevano v. Ezell case in 1979. He claimed that the Professional Administrative Career Examination was racist. The test was paused and it has been paused every since.

This means the test is on and merit-based hiring is on.