CNN Host Dismisses Conservative’s Opinion Because He’s White

ICE raided a California pot farm this past week and rescued 14 migrant children, eight of whom were unaccompanied. Criminals, including a child rapist, were among the roughly 319 illegal adult migrants arrested. Ana Navarro, a CNN panelist, said ICE was conducting a “reign of terror” by conducting the raid. She told conservative columnist Brad Polumbo that his opinion didn’t count because he is white.

Ana Navarro let Brad Polumbo know that he was wrong because he is a white man. Host Abby Phillip came down on Navarro’s behalf despite the racist comment. Imagine if he mentioned her skin color, although Navarro looks white to me.

“I want to respond to you saying that I was hyperbolic when I talked about a reign of terror,” Navarro told Polumbo, who responded, “Because that is hyperbolic.”

“No, it might be hyperbolic for you as a white man, It’s certainly not hyperbolic for me as a Latino.

“No, I’m not being racist,” Navarro said as Polumbo reacted with, “Oh, okay. To dismiss my opinion as a white man?”

Self-Appointed Spokesperson for Brown People and Entire Latino Community

“No, I’m not dismissing your opinion,” Navarro said after dismissing his opinion because he is white. “I am telling you that what Latino, the Latino community, the brown community in America,” Navarro said, talking over Polumbo, “Okay, well let me speak with my voice. You said I was being hyperbolic. Let me respond. Being a white man was an insult?”

“When you invoke it to dismiss my being a white man, it’s an insult, when you invoke it-” Polumbo said before Navarro interrupted him with, “Do you think? Do you do you think Latinos are living under circumstances that other people may not be right now in this country?”

“We’re about to have a whole conversation about that very thing, but I just want to make a point that Brad, all she’s saying is that her view of the situation is different from yours. I don’t think that’s an insult,” Phillip claimed.

“She basically said I’m wrong because I’m a white man,” Polumbo responded.

This is the garbage that CNN puts on TV.