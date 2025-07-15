One of the Most Dangerous Communists in the United States

One of the more dangerous communist billionaires operating in the United States is Neville Singham. His wife is also a problem. He is behind much of the funding of the university riots. He is destroying our top universities, not singlehandedly, but in a major way. He is also funding NGOs attacking ICE, and any cause he can use to enlist useful idiots to make America an authoritarian nation.

Singham-funded groups absoutley want the US to become an authoritarian regime. Unfortunately, they have already enlisted many American youth, and it is always the youth who start the communist revolutions.

Singham is active in several countries, and in several US States.

Data Republican has been onto him on X. Here is one of her posts.

Singham operates a network of pro-Palestine NGOs, and it seems likely given his history and affiliations, he is doing it at the behest of the CCP. pic.twitter.com/tKlnouRfkg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 9, 2025

Chuck Grassley has exposed him, but so far, they’ve only moved to take away his tax-free status.

Nate Friedman on Instagram is exposing each of the big operatives of Singham’s the People’s Forum one at a time.

Get the scoop quickly:

Another paid protestor tries to stop my interview and then I expose him and the people he works for. The people’s forum and Singham want to destroy America from within… WATCH pic.twitter.com/YK7qPP2DjV — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) July 1, 2025