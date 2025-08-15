CNN Is Worried About Air Marshals Doing Deportation Duty

Roughly 200 Federal Air Marshals, recently charged with following Tulsi Gabbard around, are now reportedly assigned to ICE deportation flights. This is according to a CNN report published Thursday.

According to CNN, the deployment began in June. They had been put back on planes after Biden’s administration used them to follow Tulsi Gabbard and J6ers around. The Democrat administration did it without cause. Now Democrats are concerned that the Air Marshals are going to collect criminal aliens.

Sources told the outlet that Marshals on ICE flights are performing a range of duties beyond traditional law enforcement—tasks, including checking detainees for lice, managing trash, and cleaning aircraft, sometimes while unarmed.

We doubt that’s the real story. CNN is fake news and their sources often are also.

Critics warn that this redeployment could dilute federal preparedness aboard commercial passenger flights, potentially impacting aviation security, says CNN.

We are supposed to believe they care after saying nothing much about the stalking of Tulsi and other innocent Americans without cause.

Funny how CNN didn’t care when Border Patrol was taken off the border to change diapers.

Sentinel doesn’t care if Marshals are helping facilitating deportations of new Democrats, mostly new criminal Democrats.