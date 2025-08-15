Nice View of ICE Raid & Arrests Outside Gov. Newsom’s Presser

ICE conducted a raid and arrested criminals outside Governor Newsom’s redistricting press conference. The Feds were everywhere. Mayor Bass showed up and screamed that it “was disrespectful.” What was really disrespectful was her hanging in a foreign country while LA burned.

Here’s a nice video of the event:

Here’s a better angle of the ICE presence at Newsom’s press conference. I think there were more Feds than people in his crowd. Trump isn’t letting this crook breathe for a SINGLE SECOND! Newsom is outmatched in EVERY WAY. It’s going to be a long four years for Newscum. https://t.co/PcGLbE47pG pic.twitter.com/846mzV9w5o — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 14, 2025

California Is Rigging the Election As They Complain About Alleged Rigging in Another State

Karen Bass doesn’t like being shown up when they are trying to stage a stunt. Governor Newsom is pushing to redistrict five seats to counter Texas’s redistricting plan. It is hard to believe they can do it since they need to get the state’s redistricting commission to go along. However, Newsom has another plan.

They already redistricted Republicans out of power, but he’s looking to make them disappear completely if he can

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday called on state lawmakers to approve a November ballot measure that would allow for a new congressional map.

Newsom’s proposal, called “Election Rigging Response Act,” would allow California Democrats to circumvent the independent commission that controls the map-drawing process in the state and pass new congressional lines that would be more favorable to their party.

He’s worried about rigging as he rigs the California election to get even with Texas.

Republicans make up about 38% of the state of California. California has 52 congressional districts, and Republicans only have nine, despite having about four out of 10 voters in the state.

Democrats have redistricted the GOP out of power in most blue states for years. They don’t want any Republicans to do the same.

As Newsom and his allies spoke, immigration agents made arrests outside the downtown Los Angeles venue.

“You think it’s coincidental?” Newsom said. “Wake up, America. This is a serious moment.”

What is serious is ICE found criminals to arrest outside his press conference. DHS spokesperson said:

“Our law enforcement operations are about enforcing the law — not about Gavin Newsom,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, adding that US Customs and Border Protection “patrols all areas of Los Angeles every day with over 40 teams on the ground to make LA safe.”

Mayor Bass sounded daft as she blasted out, “They decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor’s face!