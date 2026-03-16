CNN Reporter Gets Blasted for Being Ashamed of Trump & the War

CNN reporter—Clarissa Ward—in northern Iraq, speaking about the separatist Kurds, said, “As an American, I am ashamed of Trump and this war”… Dr. Sheila Nazarian, an Iranian Jewish-American resident of the US, also grabbed the hose and went off on her, saying, “On behalf of 90 percent of Iranians inside and 99 percent outside, I’m telling you to shut your trap and drop dead.” [It’s actually stronger than that.]

گزارشگر سی‌ان‌ان—Clarissa Ward—در شمال عراق و ازبین کردهای تجزیه‌طلب گفت «بعنوان یک آمریکایی، خجالت میشکم از ترامپ و این جنگ»…دکتر شیلا نظریان، ایرانی یهودی‌تبار ساکن آمریکا هم اومد شلنگ رو گرفت روش و گفت «از طرف ۹۰ درصد ایرانی داخل و ۹۹ درصد خارج، بهت میگم خفه‌خون بگیر و بتمرگ» pic.twitter.com/JnuhFiB13P — Wander1Mystical 2 (@CallYOnYourBS) March 16, 2026

It’s a mystery how Clarissa Ward still has a job. She let a monster out of prison in a fake rescue operation.

CNN’s December 2024 report of journalist Clarissa Ward freeing a “wrongfully detained” Syrian prisoner from a secret facility in Damascus quickly unraveled after fact-checkers revealed the man was not a civilian victim, but Salama Mohammad Salama, a first lieutenant in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence under Bashar al-Assad

Independent Syrian fact-checking group Verify-Sy later confirmed that “Adel Ghurbal” was actually Salama Mohammad Salama, also known as Abu Hamza.

Salama ran checkpoints in Homs, was accused of extortion, theft, coercing residents into becoming informants, and torturing young men who refused to pay bribes.

Residents reported he killed civilians, detained and tortured men on fabricated charges, and participated in military operations in 2014.

He appeared well-groomed, healthy, and well-fed, with no visible signs of torture, contradicting his claims in Indian media.