CNN: Scrawls on Gun Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Refer to Cultural Issues

CNN published the information about the scrawled slogans on Charlie Kirk’s assassin’s gun which was found in the woods. They wrote that the scrawls were cultural when we now know they were transgender and antifa messages.

They just can’t let us know the truth unless it fits the narrative. They wrote:

• The investigation: Authorities say they tracked the shooter’s movements and believe they have recovered the rifle used to shoot Kirk from a roof. Sources say phrases related to cultural issues were found scrawled on a rifle and ammunition, but it’s not yet clear if they point to a motive. The shooter is male and “appears to be of college age,” according to investigators.

CNN shouldn’t have a license to present news, nor should MSNBC. They are propagandists.

The Moments Before the Shooting

In the moments before he was shot, an audience member can be seen on video asking: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk responded, “Too many,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

The same audience member continues on, saying that the number is five. They then proceeded to ask Kirk if he knew how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years. “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk replies, just seconds before he’s struck by the bullet, seemingly in the neck.

A leftist might be the killer, and somehow the media will blame the right and guns for the killing by one of their lunatics.

The filtered news from CNN about cultural phrases on this clip. Reporter Evan Perez “[It] had some writings., and made some references to various issues. They don’t know what it means…”

Go to about 03:10: