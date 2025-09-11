The Screaming Senator from Massachusetts Responds to Mr. Kirk’s Murder

The screaming senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren responded demonically to the reporter’s question in this clip. She was asked what she would say to Republicans who have demanded that Democrats tone down their rhetoric in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Warren became visibly agitated as she responded: “Oh, please. Why don’t you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he has posted and every ugly word.”

Democrats refer to us as Nazis, Hitler, Fascists, insurrectionists, racists, antisemites, homophobes, Islamophobes, deplorables, and they say we are threats to democracy.

Charlie Kirk was just murdered and this is how she responds?

She did make a brief statement about the murder.

“This shooting is nothing short of horrific. I’m praying for Charlie Kirk and thinking of the students at the event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country — it’s never ok,” she wrote.

Not terribly impressive.

She also went off on the ridiculous gun control argument. Warren thinks the gun did it not some madman with transgender and antifa scrawls on his gun and bullets.

“One thing Congress can do is gun safety, and every time there’s a killing the Republican’s say ‘this is not the time to talk about gun safety’ and yet we have to,” she said. “As a nation we have more gun deaths than most other nations and we don’t keep our children, our friends, our neighbors safe by just putting ordinary gun safety rules in place.”

Watch the annoyed socialist senator:

Warren concluded with her demand for tighter gun control, adding: “How can anybody feel safe today? I worry when I send my grandchildren off to school, who doesn’t?

“If you’re alive and breathing in the United States right now you understand that the risks have simply escalated and the United States Congress could act and so far, simply refuses.”

This woman isn’t a bit worried about antifa, Black Lives Matter, or radical Islamists and criminals who Democrats welcomed in unvetted. It tells you all you need to know.

Speaking of rhetoric…check out a few Democrats

The Democratic leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer leading the cheers of F*ck Trump on Memorial Day last week! They have completely radicalized their base against President Trump and his supporters! pic.twitter.com/HnSRELd9hJ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 11, 2025

Chuck Schumer outside the Supreme Court-Making Threats “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price." "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions"

pic.twitter.com/IphCY1YEZB — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) March 4, 2020

SeaHag Maxine Watters calls Trump Supporters “Domestic Terrorists” and projects that MAGA is Preparing for a Civil War Who thinks it is high time she retired? pic.twitter.com/Of9tD7du0Q — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) August 19, 2025

Here is 3 minutes of that complete piece of HOT GARBAGE President Biden calling me and millions of other MAGA a "clear and present danger to our democracy." So eat dirt you lying scum. pic.twitter.com/syTpWE2l4Q — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) July 4, 2025