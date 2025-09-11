Foreigners Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Banned

State Department Secretary Marco Rubio announced that it would ban all foreigners who glorified the death of Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced Thursday on X.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” he added.

Landau asked Kirk fans “to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.” He noted that the consular officials were monitoring social media for reports of offending posts.

That is a good idea. We don’t need any more soulless people. Can we deport any of the ones we have?

Foreigners have been rejoicing over the murder of Charlie Kirk online. Here is one:

NEW PRESIDENT OF OXFORD UNION CELEBRATES CHARLIE KIRKS DEATH This is horrific The very same man who debated Charlie when he attended Oxford University earlier this year has now cheered on his death OXFORD UNIVERSITY SURELY CANNOT CONDONE THIS pic.twitter.com/SQYcV5gbHb — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 11, 2025

When an MEP in the European Parliament asked for a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, the leftists refused to allow it.