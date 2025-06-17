CNN Shows, Over-Rated Talent, High Salaries Gone, Baby, Gone as Warner Ejects Them

CNN, a far left fake news network will be spun off by its corporate parent company Warner Bros./Discovery sometime in 2026. As reported, MSNBC will be spun off this Fall.

CNN has lost roughly $400 million in revenue over three years and seen prime time ratings fall 62% since 2020.

Warner/Discovery said the network is a ‘declining asset.’ It will be split into two entities.

The on-air talent destroyed their credibility even with their most loyal base, and they destroyed the network.

Headquarters are separating its studios and streaming business from cable TV networks, according to media insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will lead the spun-off group of cable assets, including CNN, while Zaslav keeps the studios and streaming business.

The bloated salaries are no longer warranted, if ever.

“It’s not just the overpriced talent. It’s the overpriced producers. The overpriced executives. The superfluous reporters who barely are on the air. All will either be exited or forced to take massive pay cuts,” the media insider said.

“But it will be most devastating for the rank and file,” they continued. “With no union protections, there will be massive layoffs and those remaining will be asked to do the work of their departed colleagues.”

The insider added that “everyone should feel some sympathy for what’s about to happen,” even if you aren’t a fan of the liberal network’s product.

I can’t drum up sympathy for the people responsible for the nonstop lies and hate. There are innocent people, however, and that’s unfortunate.

An Example of Their Reporting

Left-wing cable networks CNN and MSNBC spent early June serving as public relations officials for the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, California. Both networks almost exclusively described the turmoil as “peaceful,” while taking great pains to downplay or outright dismiss the chaos and violence.

They both deserve to collapse, and they are.

CNN and MSNBC called the anti-ICE protests “peaceful” 211 times in 24 hours. That’s not reporting—that’s narrative laundering. When fires are burning and mobs are chanting, the media’s job isn’t to gaslight the public—it’s to tell the truth. But truth doesn’t serve the Left’s… pic.twitter.com/h1arU1UwQ8 — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) June 16, 2025

