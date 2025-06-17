Iran Hits Israel’s Defense Ministry and Mossad’s Operational Center – Updated

Updates below

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran hit Israel’s Ministry of Defense headquarters and Mossad’s operational center last night. An Iranian hypersonic missile appears to have hit the Mossad Operational headquarters. However, the IRGC might have greatly exaggerated the attack.

Iran claims to have hit a training facility of Israel’s intelligence agency Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations aka Mossad in Herzliya near Tel Aviv. Iranian news organization Tasnim News released footage of a building on fire stating that it was a Mossad office in Herzliya.

Economic Times suggests the IRGC greatly exaggerated. Photos of the fires were taken from a distance.

The Times of Israel is reporting five injuries in Herzliya.

Meanwhile, there are no discussions, just bombs.

President Trump Wants More Than a Ceasefire

President Trump told reporters in Canada when he left the G7 early that he wasn’t flying back to Washington just to broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He said he wanted much more than that. He wanted “better than a ceasefire”.

When pressed about what that might mean, he said he wanted, “A real end.” He wants one that might include “a complete give-up” on the part of Iran. He was firm in his insistence that Iran had to totally abandon its nuclear programme.

That would take further negotiations, however, and later in his conversation he said he was “not too much in the mood to negotiate now”.

Iran should have taken the deal he offered before the Israeli strikes began – a point he again emphasized in a Truth Social post after Air Force One landed in Washington.

These photos could be propaganda.

Iran has successfully struck Israel’s Ministry of Defense headquarters, the Kirya—Israel’s version of the Pentagon—using a hypersonic missile that dodged multiple Israeli interceptors. pic.twitter.com/jsGuOiNMhp — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 13, 2025

Iran hit Israel right in the heart—straight at the Ministry of Defense.

A country under 40 years of embargo just went head-to-head with one of the world’s most advanced militaries…

and landed a direct shot to its core defense hub.

That alone means you already lost, Israel. pic.twitter.com/zP65oWtuj6 — Ramli Bagy (@ramlibagy) June 17, 2025

VIDEO: The moment that VITAL MOSSAD SITES were bombed by Iran.

They write that Iran has launched an attack on the building where the Mossad/8200 intelligence unit is located in Herzliya

Iran targeted the military intelligence and Mossad unit in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/NT7gw3UFGO — (@AnwarBulediPPP) June 17, 2025

BREAKING: CNN admits Israel’s Mossad HQ is in a “densely populated area” in Tel Aviv and that ISRAEL IS USING CIVILIANS. pic.twitter.com/Y6MJEkpJQz — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) October 1, 2024

In other news, political prisoners have appeared to escape from a prison in Tehran. No one is chasing them. That suggests real weakness in Iran.

BREAKING Thousands of prisoners escape Tehran prison. Remember when prisoners escaped from a prison in Damascus just before the Assad regime in Syria fell? This is exactly what’s happening in Iran now. This is what a falling regime looks like! pic.twitter.com/SgUkNYW8go — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 16, 2025

Updates

Iran claims to have hit a training facility of Israel’s intelligence agency Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations aka Mossad in Herzliya near Tel Aviv. Iranian news organisation Tasnim News released footage of a building on fire stating that it was a Mossad office in Herzliya.

The video, taken from a considerable distance shows a building on fire with thick black smoke rising in the air. A man is heard shouting in Hebrew which translates as “they hit the Mossad, this is the Mossad building”. News agency Reuters also released a photo of a building on fire in Herzliya but did not identify it.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email