Israel: We Will “Shatter the Regime,” the “Hour of Freedom Is Here”

The reporter asked, “What are you looking for here?” “An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire — an end,” President Trump said.

Caveat: We can’t sift out propaganda from truth. We hope it will mean liberation without world war since we can’t change any of it. Mark Levin claims real MAGA support this and Tucker Carlson rails against a potential world war.

This is great! pic.twitter.com/fZTR4bIxyd — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) June 16, 2025

Shattering the Regime

Israel, speaking directly to the Iranian people, said the “hour of liberation is near.” They “will shatter the regime.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel is preparing to strike “very significant targets” in Iran.

Katz added that an evacuation warning would be issued ahead of the strikes in Iran.

He said the Fordow nuclear facility is “an issue that will certainly be addressed,” and that Israel is “on the verge of destroying” more than ten nuclear-related targets in Tehran. He cited the air force’s aerial superiority.

Israel’s military on Tuesday said it struck a covert Iranian command center overnight. They targeted a key site used by the country’s top military leadership.

“We neutralized the Iranian regime’s main military emergency headquarters,” IDF Operations Directorate chief Oded Basiuk told reporters.

Basiuk added that the IDF remains “prepared and ready to continue eliminating the heads of terror in Iran, one by one.”

The Kremlin

The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that the conflict between Israel and Iran is on a path of “galloping escalation,” urging all parties to exercise restraint. A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia currently sees no willingness on Israel’s part to pursue mediation or a peaceful settlement.

Russian officials also announced that citizens are being given the opportunity to evacuate from Iran via Azerbaijan.

The Hour of Liberation Is Near

Speaking to Iran International on Monday, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s twofold mission is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threats, both of which he described as “existential.”

Netanyahu described the Iranian regime as one that thrives on terror and intimidation, citing public executions and oppression as tools of control. “All of this is based on their image of invulnerability, of unmatched power. And we are cutting that power down to size,” he said.

Addressing the Iranian people directly, Netanyahu issued a call for freedom: “A light has been lit. Carry it to freedom. Carry it to freedom. It is up to the people of Iran … the hour of liberation is near.”

Breaking: Israel PM @netanyahu to people of Iran: “Your hour of freedom is near, it is happening now. 80% of the people of Iran despise the regime. Just like Cyrus the Great freed the Jews, now it is your time to be free. Rise up, and Make Iran Great Again!” pic.twitter.com/805lp726JQ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 16, 2025

What kind of culture does this to a toddler? pic.twitter.com/3AZ6K5HmMC — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 17, 2025

