CNN Strongly Backs Antifa Over Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that Hungary will follow the lead of US President Donald Trump and designate Antifa a terrorist organization.

CNN calls Antifa a “nebulous far-left anti-fascist group that is more an ideology than a formal group.” The outlet doesn’t understand how it could be labeled a terrorist organization.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray said it’s only an ‘idea.”

“Antifa is a terrorist organization,” Orbán told state radio. “The time has also come in Hungary for organizations like Antifa to be classified as terrorist organizations, following the American example.”

“They have come to Hungary, beaten peaceful people in the streets, beaten some half to death,” Orbán said Friday.

CNN wrote:

In an early-morning tirade on Thursday during his state visit to Britain, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is designating Antifa, which he called a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster,” as a terror organization. In the days after the killing of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist, the president has sought to channel conservative anger into efforts to go after his rivals.

Anyone who has watched Antifa knows it is an anarcho-communist organization of anarcho-communist ideas set on destroying the Republic and the West.

CNN continued.

In the US, Antifa is a loosely organized movement without a distinct leader, membership lists or structure. It is unclear what effects Trump’s designation will have on Antifa since, as a domestic movement, it enjoys First Amendment protections, unlike the US State Department’s list of foreign terror organizations.

CNN added:

Orbán has long sought to consolidate his power through concocting scapegoats for Hungary’s ills. Most notoriously, he has vilified the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, hounding his Open Society Foundations from the country.

One Italian Antifa named Salis was released from prison after assaulting people at a Budapest “Day of Honor.” He and others waved communist flags. Salis is now an MEP in the European Parliament.

Opinion

The right is not channeling their “conservative anger” into going after “rivals.” They want to end the murderous rampage of enemies, not “rivals.”

Antifa, a fascist group silencing all opponents, is an active, violent organization united by ideas. It’s like communism. They don’t need one obvious centralized leadership to understand what is wanted of them. The far left has cleverly made them somewhat untouchable by claiming they are just an “idea.”

You see them getting away with burning, looting, threatening and even killing. They understand that is a message to them to keep on doing what they are doing.

If it’s only an idea, then people acting on it in violent ways to destroy our country still need to be stopped.