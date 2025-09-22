Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back After Disney Caves

Less than a week after it was taken off the air, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to late night on Tuesday, ABC parent company Disney confirmed.

What a joke.

Disney pulled the comedian’s show last Wednesday after Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission, condemned Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The comments in question from Kimmel: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney explained in a statement provided to NPR. The company cited concerns that “some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

Kimmel basically said Charlie Kirk was responsible for his own death, and. he lied about a Maga committing the crime.

BREAKING: Nexstar, who controls almost two-dozen ABC stations in MAJOR American cities, just announced they will NO LONGER AIR Jimmy Kimmel’s show pic.twitter.com/x2NA0vUFOf “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2025



Disney claims they did it under pressure from the Trump administration. However, the real pressure came from their violent audience, one who shot up an ABC affiliate.

After engaging in “thoughtful conversations with Jimmy,” Disney stated that they have decided to resume production of the show.

Disney caved to the screaming lunatics who demanded his return.

His popularity will likely increase. The left will watch and he will continue to lie and put targets on conservatives backs.

In the end, we don’t care. We don’t care about Kimmel, Disney or CBS.