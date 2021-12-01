CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely Pending Further Evaluation

















Pending further evaluation, Chris Cuomo is indefinitely suspended as a CNN anchor pending further evaluation. They indefinitely suspended the public masturbator Jeffrey Toobin also and he’s back.

Cuomo helped his brother Andrew get dirt on female accusers using his journalist contacts. The NY AG has a lot of evidence that it is the case, including emails and tapes.

Anderson Cooper will take over his role as anchor.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the spokesperson continued. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” the spokesperson added. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

The documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James included text messages and transcripts of interviews with investigators who led the probe into allegations against the governor.

The cache of documents included text messages between Chris Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, a then-top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that suggested he was instrumental in working to craft a defense against a flood of sexual misconduct allegations.

The text messages also revealed that Chris Cuomo sought to use his connections in the press to help prepare the then-governor’s team as accusers started to make their stories public.

“I would — when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” Chris Cuomo said during testimony.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Andrew Cuomo, called the latest release of transcripts, documents, and videos a “manipulated release.”

“New Yorkers are no one’s fool and James and her colleagues’ obvious misuse of government resources to damage political opponents is as obvious and repugnant as it is unethical and illegal,” Azzopardi said in a statement.

‘Tish’ is disgusting too, but that doesn’t lessen the Cuomo brothers’ culpability.

