Another Democrat Rep Is Leaving the House – Big Trouble for Pelosi

















Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) announced he will be leaving the House to run for New York governor. Lucky us here in New York (sarcasm). He’s so awful. Pelosi might as well retire. She’s losing her supporters and the communists are taking over. She just bought her retirement home in Florida, a Red State.

Republicans have only 11 retirements. Republicans need 5 seats to win the House.

Democrats control the redistricting process in New York. And the line-drawers had designs on pinching Republicans — most notably in Lee Zeldin’s 1st District and Andrew Garbarino’s 2nd — on Long Island. An open seat in Suozzi’s 3rd District could well complicate that plan.

Others who are leaving or running for the Senate are:

Reps. Filemon Vela (D-TX) and Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) announced their retirements in March;

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), the former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairwoman, announced she would not seek reelection in April;

Scandal-ridden Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) announced he would be retiring in August;

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) announced, along with longtime Reps. David Price (D-NC) and Mike Doyle (D-PA), they would both not be seeking reelection in October;

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announced, along with longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) and House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairwoman Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) , they would both not seek reelection in November.

Additionally, seven have announced they are running for a different office: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) announced in April he would be running for the U.S. Senate seat in his home state being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH);

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) announced in May he is running for governor in Florida, after previously being governor in the state as a Republican from 2007 to 2011;

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) announced in June she would run for a U.S. Senate seat in the Sunshine State;

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) announced in August, he would be running for the U.S. Senate seat in his home state being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA);

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) announced in September her candidacy for the Los Angeles mayoral race to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti (D);

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) announced in October he would run for Maryland Attorney General;

And Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) announced in November he would be running for the U.S. Senate seat in his home state being vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

