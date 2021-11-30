Judge Blocks CMS Vax Mandate & It Covers ALL 50 STATES

















A federal judge in Montana has blocked the CMS vaccine mandate and it covers ALL FIFTY STATES.

“U.S. District Court Judge granted Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s request for a preliminary injunction against the COVID-19 CMS vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Monday, December 6, 2021,” the Montana DOJ wrote. “The vaccine mandate is now stayed in Montana and all other states.”

“During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties,” U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty wrote in the order. “The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less.”

“The preliminary injunction will remain in effect pending the final resolution of this case, or until further orders from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, or the United States Supreme Court,” the Montana DOJ added.

BIG news for Montana. @JoeBiden‘s overreaching vaccine mandate threatens Montana hospitals, Montana healthcare workers and Montanans seeking access to essential care. We must keep up this fight. https://t.co/FbODecWdTG — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 30, 2021

