Colbert Desperately Resorts to FUs to Draw Laughter, So Weird

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert told President Donald Trump to “go f*ck” himself on Monday after the president celebrated the cancelation of Colbert’s show.

Trump celebrated the news of The Late Show‘s cancelation last week, writing in a Truth Social post, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Responding to Trump’s post on The Late Show, Monday, Colbert remarked, “How dare you, sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fuck yourself!”

Stephen Colbert’s weird audience thinks resorting to “FUs” is funny.

So, if you spew vulgar words about a common enemy, you’re funny in the world of the hardcore left?

Cry More Colbert…wonder why ad revenues were down 40% from 2018 on? And don’t worry about being the only martyr…there is plenty of room for Kimmel to be fired also. pic.twitter.com/45PEf4GmkL — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 22, 2025

CBS said they were losing $40 to $50 million annually on The Late Show. If that is true, it certainly wasn’t worth it. It isn’t funny and it didn’t destroy President Trump as they hoped. They got nothing much from it.

We’re on a roll after defunding NPR and PBS, and with a little luck, Jimmy Kimmel will be next.

This is probably not satire. None of them tell funny jokes. It would be great if comedy went back to being funny.