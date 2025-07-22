Mr. Obama Responds to President Trump’s Accusation of Treason

President Trump accused former president, Barack Obama of treason on social media. That is pretty much what Mr. Obama’s people were accusing Donald Trump of, projecting onto him what they themselves we’re doing to him.

“They tried to rig the election, and they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Obama pushed back on the Trump administration’s claims, saying while they would “not normally dignify the constant nonsense” from the White House with a response, the claims are “outrageous enough to merit one.”

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” the statement said.

Trump’s comments come after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted a criminal referral to the Department of Justice threatening the Obama administration.

There is nothing bizarre about this. There is a lot of evidence to suggest a soft coup by the Obama administration. I don’t know if it’s treason but seditious conspiracy works.

Based on the documents that have been declassified, then President Obama knew exactly what was going on when his staff continuously falsely accused Trump of being in league with Vladimir Putin.

Most people think he had his hands all over the Biden administration’s failed policies. We have to remember he never left DC. He bought a mansion a short distance from the White House and at one point Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki admitted they consulted several times a week.

I doubt Barack Obama has anything to worry about. He’s untouchable.