Colbert’s Leaving, But the Bad Guys Are Still Winning

It’s very nice that Stephen Colbert is going off the air, but when you add up the size of the audience the hate comedians draw, they are still winning. The worst part is they have more of the younger viewers than Greg Gutfeld, and more than double Greg Gutfeld overall.

Additionally, Colbert isn’t leaving until next May. The announcement will likely boost his ratings.

LATE NIGHT TV RATINGS: For the second quarter of 2025: 1️⃣ Fox News’ @greggutfeld Gutfeld! averaged a huge 3.289 million viewers and 238,000 in the 18-49 demo. 2️⃣ CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert averaged 2.417 million and 219,000 viewers in the demo. 3️⃣ ABC’s Jimmy… pic.twitter.com/Cm768Q75JH — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 18, 2025

Colbert is a tool, and an unfunny one at that.

Without any decent guardrails.