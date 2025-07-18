Colbert’s Leaving, But the Bad Guys Are Still Winning

M Dowling
It’s very nice that Stephen Colbert is going off the air, but when you add up the size of the audience the hate comedians draw, they are still winning. The worst part is they have more of the younger viewers than Greg Gutfeld, and more than double Greg Gutfeld overall.

Additionally, Colbert isn’t leaving until next May. The announcement will likely boost his ratings.

Colbert is a tool, and an unfunny one at that.

Without any decent guardrails.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 minute ago

Is Colbert gay ?

