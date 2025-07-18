Trump Sues WSJ, Dow Jones, News Corp, Murdoch, Two WSJ Reporters

Trump sues Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch and two WSJ reporters over Wall Street Journal story about the Epstein birthday letter.

He warned on Thursday the lawsuit was coming after the newspaper reported that Trump in 2003 sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday greeting that included a sexually suggestive drawing. That was about three years before sex-abuse allegations emerged against the financier.

The federal court docket in the Southern District of Florida showed Trump filed the lawsuit, raising claims under federal libel law.

Trump said he had personally warned the Journal’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, and its editor in chief, Emma Tucker, that the letter was “fake,” calling the story “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

Why would Trump go to the trouble of writing and drawing a card? This is another hoax to ruin his presidency.

Rupert might need another $787 million to solve this lawsuit.