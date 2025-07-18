One Whistleblower Tells Rep. Luna the FBI Was Destroying Evidence, Only One

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says that President Trump and AG Pam Bondi’s decision tonight to unseal Epstein grand jury files was “quietly in the works behind the scenes.”

“Now the real question: Will any reporters finally cover the FBI DESTRUCTION of EPSTEIN EVIDENCE

At the end of February, there were reports from an FBI whistleblower that the FBI was destroying evidence day and night, possibly including the Epstein files.

Rep. Luna said she has been approached by a whistleblower about the destruction of FBI files. It might be the same person.

I’m not saying the whistleblower is wrong, but how is it possible that files were destroyed day and night and only one person has the character to blow the whistle?

The IRS whistleblowers come to mind. Two men sacrificed themselves to blow the whistle, only two.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said that President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision last night to unseal Epstein grand jury files was in the works.

Rep. Luna said networks have contacted her since her post below appeared. She has also posted about the documents released by Tulsi Gabbard showing the Obama administration planned and contrived the Russiagate hoax.