Colorado Democrats Censured Gov. Polis for Doing the Right Thing for Tina Peters

Democrat Governor Jared Polis commuted the extremely long sentence of 70-year-old former Mesa County, Arizona, clerk Tina Peters. He cut the sentence from 9 years to 4.5 years, making her eligible for parole on June 1. She will be on parole. The DNC is furious with the governor for doing the right thing. The Colorado Democratic Party has censured Gov. Jared Polis because he caved and freed Tina Peters—banning him from speaking or being honored at party events.

The central committee voted 89.8% in favor of censuring him. Polis is one of the most obedient Democrats in the party, and this is his reward. Polis said earlier that the petition by hundreds of Democrats, which called for the action, is politically motivated.

CBS News Report

“My goal is to make the right decision with the information I have, and that’s exactly what I did in this case,” Polis said. “I think the fact this has seemingly become so partisan shows the problem with this case, frankly. No case should be viewed from a partisan lens. Each case is about an individual and the crime they committed.”

The governor says he looked at other cases of corruption by public officials, and none of them had sentences as steep as Peters.

“In nearly every case we saw probation, we saw 6 months,” he said.

Peters’ sentence, he says, was based too much on what she said rather than what she did. The appellate court raised the same concern.

“Clearly, her free speech — however much we disagree with it — was used as a factor in that sentencing,” Polis said.

This is who the Democrat Party is now. They are far-left, vengeful, and dangerous. It’s a shame about Arizona. We’ve lost the state to lunatics. The district attorney disagrees with Polis and wanted her to basically die in prison. Tina Peters has cancer.

These people are vile and vindictive.

Peters said things the judge disagreed with, and she spoke out during the trial when she was supposed to remain silent. She also didn’t apologize until recently. The woke judge gave her 9 years, which, at her age, is a life sentence. If you watched any of the trial, you might come to the same conclusion I did, that the judge sought revenge in the sentencing. He called her “dangerous” and penalized her for her beliefs and words. It was a sentence for thought crimes.