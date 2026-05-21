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Home Home Some GOP Senators Won’t End the Filibuster & Would Back Democrat Amendments

Some GOP Senators Won’t End the Filibuster & Would Back Democrat Amendments

By
M Dowling
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0
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Several Republican senators won’t vote to end the filibuster but might back Democrat amendments. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said leadership should tell them, “If you do that, you lose your chairmanship immediately.” That is what they care most about.

“Put their feet to the fire, let’s go to work, and let’s work with President Trump,” Tuberville said.

“It starts with leadership.”

We have this one opportunity to stop communism and radical Islam, but several Republicans won’t cooperate. We know who they are.

Sen. Tuberville is getting grief for speaking out about the radical Islamic threat, but he said he doesn’t care. The Muslim group is World War III. As he said, Europe is gone, and they will have to fight in the streets to get it back.

He didn’t say this, but I know it’s true that the far-right and far-left are antisemites.

They can’t even get 51 votes among Republicans for the SAVE Act, ending the filibuster and the blue slip, or firing the Obama parliamentarian. People like Cassidy, Tillis, Murkowski, Collins, McConnell, Thune, Cornyn, and others do not belong in the party. Thune might not agree with them, but he’s too weak to take their committees away from them.

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