Jeffrey Sachs is a a left-wing professor at Columbia University, former UN adviser, and the promotes the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. He is an influential economist. He isn’t always right and people accuse him of being a Putin ally.

Whether you agree or not, this is what he said recently.

French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly admitted privately that NATO drove the Ukraine war. That is according to Jeffrey Sachs.

“Macron awarded me the Legion of Honor and said privately what he does not say publicly: the war is NATO’s fault,” said the American economist.

The Italian paper translation was not clear but it seemed to say that Macron didn’t want it to be known because “it’s outrageous.”

“Macron told me it’s all NATO’s fault”. To think that NATO also has responsibilities in the war in Ukraine is not only Vladimir Putin, but also Emmanuel Macron, Sachs said.

The economist emphasized that the Ukraine conflict had actually begun in 2014, when the US “actively participated in a violent coup” that overthrew the government in Kiev. “That’s what started the war,” Sachs said.

According to some reports, it is also true that NATO helped Ukraine build a powerful army in the years between while France and Germany worked out Minsk II which they later admitted was a trick to give Ukraine time to build an army [that is public knowledge].

Sachs argued “there is an easy way to peace” which involves Ukraine committing to neutrality and NATO halting its eastward expansion. He suggested that US President Donald Trump might be open to such an approach, but claimed that “now it’s Europe who’s filled with warmongers that continue the war,” singling out Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The economist also thinks Trump is promoting Russiaphobia [after years of Obama and Biden Democrats trashing Russia, rightfully or wrongfully, you decide].

Sachs also said the US wants NATO on Russia’s border. There are definitely some people in power in the US who want that, and so does Ukraine. Americans have no investment in that.