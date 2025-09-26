Comey’s Leak Was a “Classified Spill,” & It’s Very Serious

What Jim Comey and his professor friend did in leaking to hurt President Trump is a “classified spill.” We should all be able to agree that we can’t leak, and we definitely can’t leak secret information. Aside from the violation of trust, it’s criminal.

Classified spill refers to the unauthorized disclosure or exposure of classified information, which can occur due to various reasons such as forgetting to classify data, mishandling, or unauthorized access. This incident can lead to significant consequences, including damage to national security and privacy, and may involve legal repercussions for those involved.

It is crucial to implement proper security measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of classified information. …

To prevent spillage, organizations need to adopt a culture of security vigilance and create a robust framework of processes and protocols to safeguard their sensitive data.

Comey set some example.

Spillage of classified information poses an enormous risk to national security, individuals, and organizations. The consequences can range from damaged reputations to loss of life.

When Petraeus did it, he was given two years probation, which was a gift for his service.