The Supreme Court Is Delaying Deportations, Going Against the People

Americans of both parties want these criminal illegal aliens out of our country, and they are everywhere. If we don’t get them out, we will have decades of horrific crimes. They will get amnesty from Democrats and end up having power. Criminal foreigners will run the country.

Please don’t doubt me on this.

The Supreme Court is acting against the will of the people. The due process ruse is so Democrats can keep every last illegal alien here and have them vote Democrat. We need an abbreviated deportation procedure.

Every person who came illegally should be sent home as quickly as they came in. Legitimate refugees and asylum seekers, who would come to under 10% of those who crashed the gates, can wait in Mexico until their case is heard.

Since Biden opened the borders, 15 to 20 million people have come in, and we probably had a good 30 million before President Autopen opened the borders. Most are not coming for the right reasons.

It is an invasion of mostly males. We have no idea how many are criminals. These gangs are showing up in cities and rural areas. Many came that we don’t know about.

2022 stats of illegal aliens imploding through our border topped 2.76 MILLION! Doesn’t include the got-aways! That number broke last years record by a MILLION! INVASION!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9VfYGUGuYX — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 22, 2022

Illegal aliens continue to invade America off the coast of California in San Diego via boat Once the illegal aliens ditch the boat, they flee into the beach city neighborhoods often picked up by black SUV’s or simply scatter throughout the suburbs pic.twitter.com/RzrqyLNXyk — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 28, 2024

Thousands of Illegal Aliens Reaching

The Border City of Juarez Atop Of Train Cars. “At least 10k illegals, mainly military age males” preparing to enter The United States. pic.twitter.com/3ud11StsaQ — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) March 18, 2023

Illegal aliens continue to invade America off the coast of California in San Diego via boat Once the illegal aliens ditch the boat, they flee into the beach city neighborhoods often picked up by black SUV’s or simply scatter throughout the suburbs pic.twitter.com/RzrqyLNXyk — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 28, 2024

INSANITY!! HUGE group of illegals is currently crossing the border. They will be processed and provided transportation to the city of their choice, along with access to SNAP benefits, healthcare, and housing, all funded by taxpayer dollars—things that victims of hurricanes… pic.twitter.com/gqidXIFEAA — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 18, 2024

This video is absolutely crazy. A long line of unvetted illegals from all over the world pouring across our border with destinations all over the country. There is no sane country that would conduct immigration in this manner. Why do we allow this?

pic.twitter.com/eppLACQJEK — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 6, 2024

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email