The Supreme Court Is Delaying Deportations, Going Against the People

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

Americans of both parties want these criminal illegal aliens out of our country, and they are everywhere. If we don’t get them out, we will have decades of horrific crimes. They will get amnesty from Democrats and end up having power. Criminal foreigners will run the country.

Please don’t doubt me on this.

The Supreme Court is acting against the will of the people. The due process ruse is so Democrats can keep every last illegal alien here and have them vote Democrat. We need an abbreviated deportation procedure.

Every person who came illegally should be sent home as quickly as they came in. Legitimate refugees and asylum seekers, who would come to under 10% of those who crashed the gates, can wait in Mexico until their case is heard.

Since Biden opened the borders, 15 to 20 million people have come in, and we probably had a good 30 million before President Autopen opened the borders. Most are not coming for the right reasons.
It is an invasion of mostly males. We have no idea how many are criminals. These gangs are showing up in cities and rural areas. Many came that we don’t know about.


