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Home Home Communist Chicago’s Commie Public Schools to Celebrate May Day with the Kids

Communist Chicago’s Commie Public Schools to Celebrate May Day with the Kids

By
M Dowling
-
2
24

The Bolshevik Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) have agreed to make May 1, 2026, May Day, the Communist holiday, a day of civic action while keeping schools open for a full instructional day. By “civic,” they mean it in the sense of communism.

May Day, or International Workers’ Day, is closely linked to communism as a celebration of labor solidarity and revolutionary struggle against capitalist exploitation.

Joe McCarthy was so right.

The CTU pushed a resolution last month to designate May 1, otherwise known as May Day or International Workers’ Day, as the day of “Civic Action and Defense of Public Education” and a day off for teachers and students.

“If we still want to have democracy in the midterms this November, public schools that provide our students with quality education, and unions to defend workers’ rights, then it is up to every Chicagoan to stand up for what we believe in and show the authoritarian billionaire in Washington that when he breaks every rule, we will not go along with business as usual,” CTU Vice President Jackson Potter said in a statement at the time.

By democracy, they mean communism.

 

 

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