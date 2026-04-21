Senator Thune Will Not Get Back to the SAVE Act Any Time Soon

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has reportedly refused to commit to getting back to the SAVE America Act after the budget and FISA are handled later this week. Thune says we may have “other pressing stuff” that’s more important than election integrity, per Punchbowl

“If we don’t have other pressing stuff in front of us that has to get done…then we’ll see about getting that going.”

The Senate will keep postponing this bill until it is too late.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R–SD) has refused to bring the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act—a Republican–led voter ID bill—up for a Senate vote, despite intense pressure from President Donald Trump

He told reporters: “We don’t have the votes either to proceed, get on a talking filibuster, nor to sustain it if we got on it. That is just a function of math,” The Rubin Report. Thune also warned that altering rules could waste Senate time and risk a monthlong deadlock.

Rep. Burchett said some Republicans won’t vote for it just because they hate Donald Trump, and others are committed to the filibuster. Meanwhile, we are losing our last opportunity to secure the Republic.

These Republicans who refuse to pass it are not on our side, and the Democrats are even worse. Republicans refuse to put the country first, and Democrats are full-blown communists.