Judge Kaplan Issues a TRO on NYC Detention Facility – Inmates Are Complaining

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration Tuesday to immediately improve conditions at a New York City immigration holding facility, acting on complaints by jailed migrants that cells are dirty, smelly and overcrowded.

Far-left Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who was Donald Trump’s nemesis in the absurd case of E. Jean Carroll, ruled in a lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees. He issued a temporary restraining order requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to limit capacity, ensure cleanliness and provide sleeping mats in so-called hold rooms at 26 Federal Plaza, a government building in Manhattan.

A cell phone video recorded last month by a detainee showed about two dozen men crowded in one of the building’s four hold rooms, many lying on the floor with thermal blankets but no mattresses or padding.

In court filings, detainees complained they had no soap, toothbrushes and other hygiene products. They also said they were fed inedible “slop” and endured the “horrific stench” of sweat, urine and feces, in part because the rooms have open toilets. One woman having her period couldn’t use menstrual products because women in her room were given just two to divvy up, the lawsuit said.

