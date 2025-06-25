Communist Muslim Wins the NYC Mayoral Dem Primary – Cuomo Concedes

Update: Cuomo conceded the primary win to the communist Islamist, Zohran Mamdani. As I have said, the Democrat Party is now the Communist Party and the Red-Green alliance is strong and dangerous.

Mamdani spoke to his followers after his big win.

“My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,” the 33-year-old said. “We have won because New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford, a city where they can do more than just struggle.”

Cuomo, who only received 36% of the vote also spoke.

“Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo told his supporters after conceding to Mamdani less than two hours after voting ended. “Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, and he put together a great campaign and he touched young people and he inspired them.”

Cuomo is thinking of running on a general election ballot. People now call the far left Andrew Cuomo a “Centrist.” Compared to Mamdani, he is.

As it stands, Mamdani will run against Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa. We are not sure about the hoaxer Brad Lander.

Every idea Mamdani has is terrible and he’s an anti-Semite, though he now says he is not. However, he wants to “globalize the Intifada,” and refuses to take it back.

This is the initial round of the insane ranked choice voting. Ranked choice will decide the election since Mamdani appears to be below 50%. However, ranked choice is probably not necessary since Cuomo conceded.

Mamdani is a radical three-term assemblyman who has an outrageous list of spending and freebie giveaways he’s planning for New York City.

Whoever wins this will face Eric Adams, who is looking a lot better, and Curtis Sliwa for the Republicans. Sliwa would do a good job on crime, and probably on the finances since he’s normal.

Mamdani doesn’t believe in prisons, does believe in open borders, Cuba-style groceries, free child care, free, free, free everything.

