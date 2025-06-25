Trump Responds to Claims of a Report Minimizing Damage to Iranian Nuke Sites

The latest reports out of CNN, NBC and other corrupt media, is that they saw a brief preliminary assessment of the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. Allegedly, the bombing only set the Iranian nuclear program back a few months.

The sources claim the core pieces are intact.

“We were assuming that the damage was going to be much more significant than this assessment is finding,” said one of the three sources. “This assessment is already finding that these core pieces are still intact. That’s a bad sign for the overall program.”

They have three anonymous sources. That could be Moe, Larry, and Curly for all we know.

The report came from the CIA which does not have eyes on it.

The assessment’s conclusions were first reported by CNN.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the reporting on the intelligence assessment was inaccurate.

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” she said in a statement. “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program.”

She added: “Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration

Trump responded:

President Trump is not your ordinary guy. The Left will go wild with this next clip.

LMAO…President Trump just posted a video with the song that goes “bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!” pic.twitter.com/t3wjZrhtc0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025

I think Trump wants Iran to think he’s insane.

The once-brown mountainside turned gray in parts, with the entire topography of the area changed by the detonation of 14 30,000-pound Massive Ordinance Penetrator (MOP) bombs.

