Horrific Testimony of Missing Migrant Children

We might never find the hundreds of thousands of migrant children lost under the previous administration. The Democrat Biden administration allowed migrant children to be taken to addresses where they had shipping containers set up. OMG!

Yesterday RFK Jr. said the Biden administration allowed children to be taken with no background checks, no ID, and they even allowed people to take multiple children.

Sometimes one person would pick up child after child using different names and addresses. One address was a strip club and another was a parking lot over shipping containers. One person took 42 children to a single address.

We reported this many times, but Democrats didn’t care.

The reason they lost track of all these children “is because they were emphasizing speed over security, and there were political reasons for that,” RFK said. “They wanted to get the kids out of us custody. So they were handing them off to anybody. It didn’t require background checks. It didn’t require identification.

“I’ve watched horror stories of of the same person picking up child after child after child, using different names and different addresses. One of the address was a strip club. One of the addresses was a parking lot. One of the address was an empty lot, was over shipping containers, and this this character was getting all these kids.”

How convenient that the shipping containers were right there to send these poor children around the world.

RFK continued. “One person got 42 kids to one to one address. What we’re doing now is DNA testing on every sponsor. We’re doing personal identification, we’re doing background checks, and we’re doing income verification.”

