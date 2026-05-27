Uh Oh, DHS to Stop Processing of International Flights in Sanctuaries

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration is drawing up plans to halt processing at airports in Democrat-run jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Mullin confirmed the plans in an interview on Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We’re currently drawing up plans to say listen, in these sanctuary cities, where the local, radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either,” he explained.

“Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities? Nothing about that makes sense to me.”

The un-American ACLU will bring it to the courts with far-left judges, and it will have to be heard by the Supreme Court. Some Republicans won’t support it since they support nothing unusual. You know who they are.

This is a logical, common sense solution. Sanctuary cities are ports of entry for aliens who may be illegally migrating to the country, and then are given sanctuary by the governments of these places.

Overstays happen all the time. People just fly in and never leave.

However, think of the burden on major airports in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and so on.

Markwayne Mullin: “We are currently drawing up plans to say, listen, in these sanctuary cities where the local radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities.” pic.twitter.com/ayx6lD0dtf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026



DHS Chief Mullin told Fox News host Sean Hannity that federal immigration agents have no obligation to assist in the customs process if so-called “sanctuary” jurisdiction officials won’t let “the worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens be deported.

“They’re barricading our employees from coming in and out of the facility, then why are we processing international flights into the airport there?” asked Mullin on “Hannity.

“We are currently drawing up plans to say, ‘Listen, in these sanctuary cities where the local radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either because they don’t want us to enforce immigration,’” added the DHS boss.

Up to 50 million international passengers came through JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports in 2025.

Mullin has pushed for the policy over the objections of airline industry executives and trade associations — as well as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Duffy’s job isn’t to enforce immigration laws, and airlines will suffer. Economically, it will be problematic, and the Democrat Bolsheviks won’t cave.