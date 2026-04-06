“Communist Psychopath” Gov. Spanberger Crashes Impressively in the Polls

Virginians were told they would get a moderate when they voted for Abigail Spanberger, but they got a radical, tax-crazed governor instead. They went from Governor Youngkin to a far-left governor. She is tanking fast in the polls. It’s quite an impressive crash.

It’s early in her tenure and allegedly in her honeymoon period, but she began by pushing liberty-robbing bills and taxes while protecting criminal aliens. She is even taxing dog walkers. Abigail pushed 34 new taxes and 12% in state taxes.

She is nine points lower in the Washington Post poll than Youngkin was when he left office.

Fairfax County alone has had three illegal alien killers in a short period of time. Border Czar Tom Homan said it is because of her and her policies. Spanberger turned the sanctuary into an even worse sanctuary for criminals. They won’t honor detainers or cooperate with federal law enforcement in any way. Those murders of three innocent people are only the beginning.

Meghan McCain doesn’t think much of Abigail.

Abigail Spanberger is a radical, communist, psychopath cosplaying as a normal person. She is in the process of dragging the state of Virginia to Marxist Mamdani hell just like California and New York. She is a deeply destructive person. https://t.co/lavOZbtB4y — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 6, 2026

Spanberger doesn’t seem to care about the victims of these criminals.

7News asked Gov. Abigail Spanberger about the case in Fairfax County where an illegal immigrant is accused of murdering Stephanie Minter at a bus stop.

Here is Minter’s mother reacting to the governor’s response.

Read more: https://t.co/IPYrqJtMHG pic.twitter.com/fdtBykK45E — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) April 5, 2026

She is letting grown men, illegal aliens, attend school with teens.

Spanberger turned the Virginia school system into a sanctuary for illegals. What do you expect from a lying lowlife liberal scumbag who will screw you in a New York minute? Virginians’ quality of life is controlled by the “good ole boys” who sit on their asses and fail to vote. https://t.co/a8ZyiFZ03e — Ken Brandon (@K_Brand) March 31, 2026

There are questions about the mail-in voting that got her elected:

On election night, Virginia Democrat candidate Spanberger had around 125,000 early mail-in votes. By the following morning, that number had surged to more than 300,000.

In other words, they pulled a “Biden”—over 175,000 mail-in ballots appeared in the dead of night for Spanberger.

That’s why they oppose voter ID laws and fight tooth and nail to keep it that way.

Here’s Abigail Spanberger explaining why she opposes voter ID laws—yet they give illegal aliens driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers to vote and let loose rapists and murderers in their sanctuary states to kill and rape Americans.

“Some of these hurdles really disadvantage new voters, particularly younger voters.”