DEI Communism Will Soon Replace Capitalism in New York City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his disparate outcome plan for the city. He is taking anti-white DEI and embedding it in every system of govoernment.

Islamist communist Mamdani aims to dismantle capitalism and expand the welfare system so that black New Yorkers achieve outcomes comparable to whites. They will receive redistributed wealth from whites to equalize. It is not based on merit; it’s based on skin color. The Hispanics will also benefit from receiving more benefits than whites.

They came up with statistics to back up their thievery. If someone of color can’t afford the city, they will receive money from whites through taxes, prices, and whatever way they can steal.

These practices will spread throughout the state because Gov. Hochul has no core. She is capable of doing anything.

It looks like everyone Mamdani has hired is a communist. They are calling capitalism “radical.”

All white businesses and homeowners should try to get out of the city. The stock exchange, which has been in the city for 230 years, has not announced its departure, but it does have a Texas exchange. If they ever decide to leave, it will mark the end of the city.

They call it ‘affordability’ and ‘equity for all’ [except achievers, especially white people]. White and rich people need to get out as soon as possible. Zohran even has a plan to make it too expensive to leave the city.

Their plan will affect housing, childcare, food, everything.

Sounds fishy

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon responded to the reports on social media.

“Sounds fishy/illegal. Will review!” she wrote.