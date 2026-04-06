Reportedly Eric Swalwell Has Been Sleeping with Interns & Staffers: Update

Update (04/06/2026): According to Cheyenne Hunt, lawsuits against Eric Swalwell for sexual harassment might be coming soon. As reported last week, he allegedly slept with interns and staffers, then required them to sign NDAs.

Cheyenne Hunt, the head of liberal advocacy group Gen-Z for Change, said she is ‘personally working’ with ‘credible women’ who have privately detailed a ‘pattern of manipulation and abuse of power.’

She has been “personally working” with the women to expose a “pattern of manipulation and abuse of power.”

We have secured pro bono legal representation for them, and they are in the process of sharing their information with major outlets while ensuring that their legal and physical safety is protected,” Hunt said. “That process takes time, but the number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my first video is really shocking, and all of them moving forward together has greatly expedited the timeline of this whole process.” Hunt said she had “heard these rumors for years, going back to the time when I was working on the Hill,” and “started digging in” when a “close personal friend” privately detailed allegations against Swalwell.

“Many of these women have remained silent for so long because they believed that they were alone and that if they came forward, it would ruin their careers,” Hunt said. “It appears that others may have stayed silent because of a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret.” She said she is “confident this story will break soon.”

🚨ANOTHER DAMNING Swalwell DROP! The women are TALKING!

🔥Eric Swalwell, you pathetic predator! More brave women are dropping the hammer on your ABUSE OF POWER! Cheyenne L. Hunt came forward with the full timeline, and it’s damning (video below) While this creep hides behind… https://t.co/VJCWm8uZHE pic.twitter.com/P81NjPi9AG — Sherri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) April 5, 2026

Original Story, April 1, 2026

Eric Swalwell might have had other girlfriends besides the Chinese Communist spy, Fang Fang. For those who don’t know, Fang Fang was helping him get into Congress and fundraising for him. They allegedly had an affair. She was reportedly a honeypot. Now, we have numerous women coming forward to claim he was sleeping with interns and staffers.

This could put a real crimp in his campaign for governor.

Swalwell plays the righteous person and then lies, says absurd things, and is all-around awful.