Complete Ceasefire Announced So Lindsey Calls for Regime Change

President Trump announced on TRUTH Social that “Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire,” scheduled to begin within six hours. Meanwhile, Lindsey is on the Senate floor calling them Nazis. he thinks they are going to take over the world. I thought Russia was going to do that.

The End of the 12-Day War.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” President trump wrote on his TRUTH Social Platform.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” Trump added.

Trump praised both countries for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” to end what he called “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he said.

JD Vance was LIVE on Fox as the Iran ceasefire was announced “Tomorrow really is a new day — the end of the 12 Day War, the end of the Iranian nuclear program, and I really do believe the beginning of something very big for peace in the Middle East.” pic.twitter.com/DM9BFttK0w — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 23, 2025

Lindsey is doing what he always does – calling for war. He is a lunatic.

Lunatic Lindsey Graham is on the Senate floor still agitating for regime change in Iran by likening them to the n*zis bent on taking over the world. pic.twitter.com/Q51jY51XRW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2025

