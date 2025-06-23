Supreme Court OKs Deportations to Countries Other Than Their Own

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume quick deportations of certain immigrants to countries other than their own without advance warning.

The court lifted an injunction that a federal District Court judge had imposed that blocked the practice. Monday’s order by the Supreme Court will remain in effect as an appeal in the case by the Trump administration plays out.

The Trump administration, which asked the Supreme Court to intervene, argued a trial judge had improperly interfered with the president’s authority over foreign affairs.

As is typical in emergency orders from the high court, the majority didn’t explain its reasoning.

The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices dissented from the order.

“Apparently, the Court finds the idea that thousands will suffer violence in farflung locales more palatable than the remote possibility that a District Court exceeded its remedial powers when it ordered the Government to provide notice and process to which the plaintiffs are constitutionally and statutorily entitled,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

