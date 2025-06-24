Zohran Wants to Spend $65M on Trans Medical for Children

New York is looking at its second potential communist mayor, Bill deBlasio being the first. The difference is deBlasio was totally incompetent and achieved nothing. This new communist could be effective and turn New York into Cuba.

A recent poll showed Communist Islamist Zohran Kwambe Mamdani, who hails from Uganda, will win the Democrat primary.

He’s anti-semite, though he lies about it now, and hosted his last rally with the unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing whose son is in prison for life for terrorism – radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

Recently, he screamed like a lunatic at border czar Tom Homan because he is open borders.

The communist candidate insists on subsidized grocery stores as in Cuba because he falsely claims grocers price gouge, which is a total lie. He is going to spend $60 million on those subsidies to start.

The mayoral contender will spend $900 million for “free” buses and give “free” child care for at least $5 billion.

Included in the wild spending will be a new communistic department of public safety for around $450 million.

Mamdani is going to raise corporate taxes from 7.25% to 11.5% and place a 2% flat tax on the wealthy.

$65 Million for Trans Children

He wants to spend $65 million on trans children, potentially with puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries.

Zohran would spend $57 million on public hospitals, community clinics, qualified health centers and nonprofits. All would be run by the far left no doubt. He’d spend another $8 million on expanded services whatever that means. Money would be no object. He’s going to protect the LGBTQIA plus New Yorkers, he claims.

New York hospitals had stopped providing gender affirming care for children under warnings from the Trump administration. This guy’s going to bring it back. He will defy an executive order.

The 33 year old radical contender said he is going afte rprivate medical institutions that continue to deny trans care. As a communist he certainly doesn’t support private anything he calls himself a democratic socialist of America but he is obviously a communist as is AOC and as is Bernie Sanders who also claimed to be members of the Democrat Socialists of America they are clearly communists.

Transgender is now a universal term which takes in transvestites, gender dysphoric individuals, grifters, and the rare person who is born a hermaphodite.

