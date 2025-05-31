Warmongering Lindsey Graham Went to Ukraine

When will the GOP find a good primary candidate to get rid of warmongering Lindsey Graham? He was in Ukraine yesterday sucking up to the foreign actor President Zelensky. The South Carolina RINO wants to continue the utter devastation he helped start in 2014. So far, he is promising to obliterate Russia by weaponizing tariffs.

Graham is a globalist who cares more about foreign countries than the USA. Graham recently put $48 billion in a spending bill for Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Pentagon doesn’t know where $6 billion given to Ukraine disappeared to.

Graham never visited Western North Carolina a single time after Hurricane Helene, but he has flown to Ukraine nine times. It’s obvious what country he cares about – any one but his.

Nice. The same crew that started this whole thing back in 2013-2014. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 30, 2025

Graham never gives peace a chance. He is constantly demanding escalation. He is actively working against peace. Graham wants escalation against China also, and hopes to bomb Iran.

"If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to fuel Putin's war machine there will be a 500% tariff on all of your products coming into the United States," says US Senator Lindsey Graham at a press conference in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/GtWw0aWIy3 — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) May 31, 2025

He wants to weaponize tariffs that Trump intended to use for the good of America: to bring back manufacturing and level the playing field.

NEW: The US plans to blackmail the entire world with tariffs if they trade with Russia Lindsey Graham and Blumenthal announced 500% tariff on everyone who is going to buy oil from Russia Especially China and India. Multiple US media outlets have already reported that the… pic.twitter.com/BYjzyo58lR — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 31, 2025

Graham preyed on the Ukrainians’ decades-long hatred for Russia back in 2014. Now a million people are dead.

This is from 2016, in Ukraine.

They didn’t think Trump would win.

But he did.

And they had to wait 4 years. “Your fight is our fight.” -Lindsey Graham AMERICA HAS BEEN CORRUPTED BY THE CORRUPT! pic.twitter.com/II9hUjZxhR — E (@Simply4Truth_) May 30, 2025

