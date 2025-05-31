Warmongering Lindsey Graham Went to Ukraine

When will the GOP find a good primary candidate to get rid of warmongering Lindsey Graham? He was in Ukraine yesterday sucking up to the foreign actor President Zelensky. The South Carolina RINO wants to continue the utter devastation he helped start in 2014. So far, he is promising to obliterate Russia by weaponizing tariffs.

Graham is a globalist who cares more about foreign countries than the USA. Graham recently put $48 billion in a spending bill for Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Pentagon doesn’t know where $6 billion given to Ukraine disappeared to.

Graham never visited Western North Carolina a single time after Hurricane Helene, but he has flown to Ukraine nine times. It’s obvious what country he cares about – any one but his.

Graham never gives peace a chance. He is constantly demanding escalation. He is actively working against peace. Graham wants escalation against China also, and hopes to bomb Iran.

He wants to weaponize tariffs that Trump intended to use for the good of America: to bring back manufacturing and level the playing field.

Graham preyed on the Ukrainians’ decades-long hatred for Russia back in 2014. Now a million people are dead.


The Lady Lindsay is a danger to this country and always has been. Thanks for the stat about the number of his visits to Ukraies vs. w. NC!

Checks must have cleared. Now Lindsey can go out and buy the industrial size loafer lightener.

https://youtu.be/Nxtsrn0G04s

