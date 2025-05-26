Dan Bongino to Reopen Three Unsolved Cases

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said today that he will reopen three unsolved cases. Bongino identified three cases that he said pointed to “potential public corruption,” including an investigation into a pair of pipe bombs that were found near the Democratic Party and the Republican Party headquarters Jan. 6, 2021, and the discovery of a bag of cocaine at the White House in 2023.

A third case Bongino said would be further reviewed was the 2022 leak of the unpublished Supreme Court decision ending federal protections for abortion rights. That probe was closed after a roughly eight-month investigation which included forensic analysis but was unable to identify a person responsible.

They should check in with Justice Alito since he thinks he knows who it was. I’d bet it was one of Sotomayor’s radical aides.

Thanks for following this account and allowing us to update you about what we’re doing at your FBI. A few updates: -The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 26, 2025

“I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress,” he added.

The media is already lying, claiming this is the do or die moment for proving Democrat weaponization of government. The Weaponization of government has already been proven.

