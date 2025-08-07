Congress Ends the Hideous Gas Mileage Mandate

Congress ended the federal gas mileage mandate. The infamous cafe regulations were obliterated in the Big Beautiful.

The mandate dictated how many miles per gallon a car can get. As Dr. St. Onge says, it has been a “wrecking ball” on car manufacturers. It fed billions in subsidies to foreign car makers, drove up prices, and forced people into tin cans.

It was part of the Nixon environmental hysteria passed in response to gas shortages caused by Nixon’s price controls.

Lots of irony there.

It was supposed to wean us off foreign oil, which it predictably did not do.

Environmentalists repurposed them to address the calls of the “angry climate fairies.” It soon “grew into a 1700-page Leviathan.”

Cars were forced to meet ridiculous regulations which ended in cars getting lighter, more dangerous, and more expensive.

I have an annoying feature of my car shutting off at lights that does nothing for the climate. It’s absurd. That’s what happens when politicians have a rule they can grow and grow, costing more and more. It added at least $6,000 to the cost for things you neither need nor want.

It drove people into used cars that got worse mileage. People bought foreign cars because they already made small cars for their narrow roads.

It cost GM and Ford about $5 billion for all those things we didn’t want that do nothing for the planet.

Watch for more: