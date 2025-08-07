Mamdani’s Prof. Father: “Suicide Bombers” Are a Type of “Soldier”

We have let the worst people into our country and to teach in our universities. Our representatives have failed this country while getting rich off insider trading. One party in particular is now a communist party supporting their candidate Zohran Mamdani. His father teaches at Columbia University and makes excuses for suicide bombers who he says are “a category of soldier.”

That is in no way acceptable.

President Trump is looking for a way to stop Zohran Mamdani and he will hopefully find it.

The Mamdanis need to be sent back to Uganda permanently. Terrifying what we allow into our country to teach our kids and run our local govts https://t.co/tN7lbx1GqQ — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 7, 2025

Zohran is a communist Islamist like his father

He doesn’t believe criminals should be in prison and he won’t have a problem releasing them all since Rikers Penitentiary closes in 2027. He just won’t have a place for the prisoners and he won’t build new prisons as promised.

His idea about Soviet groceries is very communistic. They tried it in Kansas City and it failed. In fact, Kansas City failed thanks to people like Mamdani.

Watch this brief clip: