Minnesota US Fencing Eliminates Women’s Division

The far left is committed to eliminating women’s spaces, and erasing the definition of a female. Take Minnesota as a prime example. Men will be allowed to compete as fake women in women’s sports or there won’t be any women’s sports.

According to Outkick, the USA Fencing Minnesota division will only sanction mixed-gender events moving forward in response to new policies that prevent biological male athletes from competing in women’s competitions.

Last month, USA Fencing changed its policies to ensure that only biological females are able to compete in the women’s category after the entire U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) updated its athlete safety policy to suggest compliance with President Donald Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order.

Rather than comply, Minnesota’s division condemned the change as “harmful.”

“The Minnesota Division would like to confirm our commitment to inclusion and acknowledge the harmful effects of the new USA Fencing policy as guided by the USOPC’s guidelines,” the announcement began.

“The recent changes in the USA Fencing policy, in line with USOPC guidelines, has caused pain and confusion in the entire fencing community.” .

Ironically, many “feminists” support erasing women from society. Guess what? They were never feminists. They are just leftists. I found that out early in my career when I thought of joining a University Professor’s feminist organization.

It doesn’t matter to them how harmful it is to women because the party of caring about women wants to erase us. USA Fencing now needs to erase Minnesota fencing.