Congress Failed to Enact Any of the Nearly $1T DOGE Cuts

“DOGE fought the swamp, and so far, the swamp won.”

During a press conference today, Governor DeSantis addressed the failure of Congress to enact one DOGE suggested cut. Elon Musk and his DOGE team found over 900 billion dollars in cuts. Congress has not followed up on even one.

This is the key section of Governor De Santis’s comments which also spoke to successes in Florida:

“Trillion dollar deficit is a tax on you. It works its way through the economy. There’s no free lunch, and that’s what ends up happening. And it’s a little frustrating.

“You know, Elon Musk went into this DOGE effort. He was getting lampooned, I mean, like they’re fire bombing his Tesla dealerships, media smearing him relentlessly. His businesses suffered. All this stuff because he basically said, Look, we can’t keep doing this, and we need to moderate and reduce the amount of money that the federal government is spending.

“And yet we have a Republican Congress, and to this day, we’re in the the end of May, past Memorial Day, and not one cent in DOGE cuts have been implemented by the Congress. That’s one of the reasons why we need a Balanced Budget Amendment to the US Constitution. It’s another reason why we need term limits for members of Congress.”

If nothing else, Congress is very disrespectful of the American people and the wonderful people of DOGE who sacrificed to find these cuts. We are nearly $37T in debt and these swampsters will not do their job. Democrats are a total loss, but it looks like Republicans might be as well.

DOGE also found illegal aliens voting and Congress did nothing about that either. They don’t care at all.

Can we deport Congress to Sudan?

If someone came into your house every day and took money from you, would you let them keep doing it?

GOV. RON DESANTIS: NOT ONE CENT IN DOGE CUTS, CONGRESS FAILED “A trillion-dollar deficit is a tax on you. There’s no free lunch, and that’s what ends up happening. Elon went into this Doge effort, his businesses suffered, media smeared him, and yet not one cent in DOGE cuts… https://t.co/yMJtBKL6Ks pic.twitter.com/UIZ49UJrws — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2025

We are still funding the Taliban.

Elon Musk’s incredible DOGE team discovered the federal government is paying the Taliban and they covered it up by deleting the files!@timburchett serves on my DOGE subcommittee and has a bill to defund the Taliban! Congress MUST defund the Taliban!!! pic.twitter.com/h1gjGyo476 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 27, 2025

I hate the swamp.

SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT… INSTEAD OF VOTING ON THE DOGE CUTS THIS WEEK… … THE GOP ARE TAKING ANOTHER FUCKING WEEK OF VACATION?!!!!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?!!!! I THOUGHT THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR MAJOR REFORM?!!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE GOP?!!! pic.twitter.com/H1JuRITYxx — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 27, 2025

