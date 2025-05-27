Prince Harry Is Out of the Family Unless He Ditches Meghan

Prince William will allegedly ban Prince Harry unless he divorces Meghan Markle, and even then, he might not.

William has heard divorce rumors, and watched Harry turn into a completely different person. Allegedly, William blames Meghan for it.

Harry is reportedly unhappy that Meghan is exploiting their children in her new business venture, As Ever.

Another report says William has his father’s permission to ban Harry and Meghan from the king’s funeral. They’re afraid the Sussexes will exploit the funeral to make money.

