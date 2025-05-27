Trump Asks SCOTUS to Intervene in Sudan Case as Judges Threaten Contempt

CNN reports that President Trump has asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for his administration to deport people to South Sudan and other countries that are not their homeland.

The administration had adopted a policy which allows the Department of Homeland Security to deport immigrants to nations other than their home country or one where they have legal status without first notifying them or giving them the opportunity to claim a risk persecution torture or death in another country.

“The United States is facing a crisis of illegal immigration, in no small part because many aliens most deserving of removal are often the hardest to remove,” the Department of Justice told the Supreme Court.President Trump is talking about the worst of the worst: murderers child rapists and so on. The administration said they are national security threats.

Judge Brian Murphy said President Trump violated his order and is causing chaos. Murphy said these murderers and rapists deserve to have their concerns heard even though they have been tried.

Where were these communist judges when Biden and his handlers were flooding the country with millions of unvetted illegal aliens. Then they had the gall to tell us we can’t call them illegal aliens, not even the criminals.

Communist Judges Want to Imprison the President

Communist Robert Reich wrote an op-ed claiming President Trump is acting like a dictator ignoring judges. Many of us see the judges as tyrants preventing President Trump from running the country.

Reich wrote that Judge Boasberg found the the Trump regime has willfully disregarded his order. He sees federal officials holding the administration in contempt, and enforcing the citations.

Enforcement means fines or imprisonment or both.

It’s a radical remedy, rarely used. But several federal judges are at their wits’ end.

Boasberg said that if Trump’s legal team does not give the dozens of Venezuelan men sent to the Salvadorian prison a chance to legally challenge their removal, he’ll begin contempt proceedings against the administration.

In a separate case, the US district court judge Paula Xinis has demanded that the Trump administration explain why it is not complying with the supreme court order to “facilitate” the release of Ábrego García.

Xinis has even questioned whether the administration intends to comply with the order at all, citing a statement from the. homeland security chief, Kristi Noem, that Ábrego García “will never be allowed to return to the United States”.

According to Xinis, “That sounds to me like an admission. That’s about as clear as it can get.”

It’s the judges who are the tyrants in violation of our Constitution. They won’t let the President run the country. I can’t speak to these particular cases since I’m not a lawyer, but generally, judges are running the country on every issue.

According to a recent report from Secretary Rubio, Judge Murphy has seriously damaged foreign policy.

These judges have their noses in everything.

Stephen Miller is a NATIONAL TREASURE! “We will remove every terrorist. Trump will make this nation safer than ever before, and he’ll do it over the opposition of the Democrat Party and the Communist judges.” @StephenM

pic.twitter.com/SnBzvK0h0D — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) April 24, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email