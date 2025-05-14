Congress: Fund the World’s Drugs & Keep COVID Spending to $89 Trillion

Sen. Thom Tillis is leading the charge to stop President Trump from slashing pharmaceutical drug prices. He is one of many. Big Pharma bought the Congress, and they come cheap.

Sen. Rand Paul is also opposed because he sees it as price control. President Trump isn’t looking for price control. He wants to equalize prices. Perhaps he needs to redo his executive order, but when 4% of the world’s population—that’s us—have to pay for 75% of Big Pharma’s revenue while we are $37 trillion in debt, something has to be done. Rand Paul wants us to go back to begging for crumbs from Big Pharma.

That should be a NO.

Congress is a corrupt disaster. Congress hasn’t done a thing in the months since President Trump was elected and they are screwing up the big, beautiful bill.

RINO TILLIS STABS MAGA IN THE BACK AGAIN: @SenThomTillis (R-NC) TRASHES Trump’s “Most Favored Nation” plan to SLASH drug prices, calling it “short-sighted & unsustainable”. Tillis prefers Big Pharma’s $1.2M in campaign cash over WE, THE PEOPLE! Will you help Primary… pic.twitter.com/otw8qynjYD — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 13, 2025

Sen. Johnson said the big, beautiful bill will have us up to over $89 trillion in debt. By then, the country will be in a depression.

As Elon Musk cut spending, Congress spent faster. Both parties are to blame, but Democrats are the worst. Does it matter? No one is fighting for the people except Donald Trump and his followers.

