The Leaders of the Dem Party Threaten ICE After Their Lawmakers Attack ICE

AOC, the communist leader of the Democrat Party, and Hakeem Jeffries, another communist leader, are openly threatening the administration.

The Democrat Party is a joke.

Sandy Cortez, as she was known in high school, threatened the administration. It appears she’s ready to bring out their fellow communist antifas and BLMs. If any more lawmakers are arrested or touched for breaking the law, they plan to retaliate.

The congresswoman issued her threat in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. This came after Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver attacked ICE. They refused to follow ICE’s directions and were arrested.

During a visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center. AOC accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of “public intimidation.”

Is it public intimidation? The lawmakers broke the law and injured an officer. They ignored the rules about making appointments and tried to break into the prison. Two made it into the prison yard. McIver was body-slamming and grabbing agents when she wasn’t screaming in their faces.

“If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security,” AOC said. “It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem.”

“You lay a finger on someone, on Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman … or any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem,” the anti-American New York Representative threatened. “Because the people who are breaking the law are the people not abiding by it.”

This is infuriating after the lawmakers physically attacked law enforcement.

Hakeem Jeffries and AOC are openly threatening federal immigration officials and have zero consequences! Had enough of this two-tiered justice system where Democrats get away with everything? pic.twitter.com/ICWqIAWDjq — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) May 14, 2025

